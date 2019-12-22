Remains of Megan Shultz, Columbia woman missing for 13 years, finally identified after found in landfill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WDAF) — Human remains found in a Columbia landfill in September have been confirmed to be those of a woman missing for more than 13 years.

DNA results taken from the remains came back Friday to positively identify the remains as those of 24-year-old Megan Shultz, television station KOMU reported.

Authorities began digging in the landfill after Shultz’s former husband, 37-year-old Keith Alan Comfort, walked into a Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police station on Aug. 4 and allegedly turned himself in, confessing to the murder that happened exactly 13 years earlier. Comfort has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Police later ended the search in September when they uncovered human remains. They took those remains to test DNA, which confirmed Shultz’s identity.

Keith Comfort

Comfort and Shultz were living in Columbia when she disappeared Aug. 4, 2006. Comfort told police at the time they argued over a drug deal and she left on foot.

Later, court documents revealed Comfort told Lake Geneva police Shultz was “frantic,” “yelling,” and “swinging her arms at him.” That’s when, according to the documents, Comfort said he “grabbed” her, “took her to the ground, and strangled her,” later placing Shultz’s lifeless body “in a black garbage bag,” and “threw her into the dumpster.”

He filed for divorce three weeks later. Comfort later remarried and moved to Wisconsin with his new wife.