Remains of local veterans are honored with a final resting place

The remains of local veterans from world wars one and two are honored with a final resting place Monday in the four states.

The American Legion Post 13 conducted the remains of three fallen veterans to new grave sites as part of the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The ashes of Morris Marion Boyd, Ralph Paul Lane, and Glenn Robert Lake, all of Joplin, had gone unclaimed for more than a decade. In one case, the remains had been stored at a local funeral home since 1975. Those involved in the ceremony say being able to properly honor these fallen Americans is what their time in service is all about.

“As a 34-year veteran, I feel every soldier deserves a proper burial, no soldier should be left behind, it is our duty, it’s the least we can do for the men and women who have served this great nation,” says Commander Sergeant Major (Retired) Sam Mahurin.

“It’s an honor, it really is, it’s really something that these guys would do this for these guys, this is what Memorial Day is all about, is remember these guys that served and I appreciate it, I really do,” says Donnie Lake, Family Member.

Legion members say they plan to search other funeral homes to see if there are other remains of fallen veterans that need a proper burial.

