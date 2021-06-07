Remains of an American Korean War Veteran have been identified as a Jasper man

JASPER COUNTY, MO – The remains of a missing Korean War Veteran have been identified as a Jasper man.

Army Sergeant Lloyd A. Alumbaugh was reported missing in action on November 28, 1950, at the age of 21.

His remains could not be recovered after his unit was attacked by enemy forced near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

In 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes they said contained the remains of American service members killed during the war.

Scientists from the “Defense P.O.W./M.I.A. Accounting Agency” identified the remains of Sergeant Alumbaugh in April using anthropological and circumstantial evidence.

Alumbaugh will be buried in Reeds, Missouri on June 25th.