Remains of Alisha Ann Heinrich are getting a new gravestone

WEBB CITY, MO – The remains of a Webb City toddler who disappeared nearly 40 years ago are getting a new gravestone.

Authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi placed the new marker at the Pascagoula Grave pf 18 month old Alisha Ann Heinrich.

She disappeared with her mother Gwendolyn Mae Clemons back in December of 1982.

Their remains were found two days later, but Heinrich’s identity wasn’t confirmed until last December.

Authorities have said they have a suspect in the deaths, but that he is deceased.