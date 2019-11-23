Regional Tech Conference

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A regional conference is helping local educators learn about the latest technological advancements to bring back to their classrooms.

The conference helped educators connect with other professionals in STEM fields.

It had a series of projects, activities, and exercises.

The conference, held at the Kansas Technology Center, is in it’s 71st year.

Andrew Klenke, Department Chair of the College Of Technology, said “It’s really a good experience for teachers to come in and get professional development that’s directly related to what they are teaching.”

Klenke adds the conference has been on a hiatus for the past 6 years.

With the huge participation they plan on offering it continuously at the university.