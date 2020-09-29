‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe agrees to pay tax debt in suit

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, the late Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. The Oklahoma zoo, featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary, has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, suspended the exhibitor license for current-owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (AP) — Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe has agreed to pay up to over $100,000 in delinquent state sales taxes, penalties and interest.

Lowe was accused in a lawsuit by The Oklahoma Tax Commission in June of failing to turn over taxes collected on sales when he took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from founder Joe Exotic in 2016.

The Oklahoman reports that under the agreement, Lowe is making a $20,000 down payment and then $2,500 monthly payments to resolve the tax debt.

Garvin County District Judge Leah Edwards approved the settlement Sept. 18.