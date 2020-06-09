Sheriff: Mother, daughter killed in Cass County house fire

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — Officials in western Missouri say a mother and her grown daughter were killed in a house fire in rural Cass County over the weekend.

The Kansas City Star reports that the fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the house south of Harrisonville. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says arriving firefighters discovered the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters later discovered the bodies of 64-year-old Janet Strange-Doubledee and her daughter, 23-year-old Sarah Doubledee, in the home.

Cass County officials and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.