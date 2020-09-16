“Love Unites Us” mural vandalized to say “Love Weakens Us”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A wall mural on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville continues to be a place of controversy, no matter how hard a local artist tries to make it positive.

Just two months ago this wall was graffitied with the words “White Pride” and Olivia Timbrell painted over it with the phrase “Love Unites Us”. Now, she is back to square one as her art was defaced to say “Love Weakens Us”.

On another wall of the building, the vandal wrote “14 Words”, referencing a white supremacist slogan. Trimble says she plans to paint over this wall as well.



“I don’t know what the motive was from this individual besides like spreading a really gross message but they don’t get to win,” she said.

The vandalization sparked emotion in more people than just the local artist.

Gulf War Veteran, Nathaniel Thomas recently began running with an American flag across cities in Arkansas hoping to spread unity. On today’s route, he passed right by these walls.

“It causes more division than what we need because right now our message is trying to spread love and peace and unity and the message that’s on the wall is not it,” Thomas said. “That’s negativity-that’s something we as a country don’t stand for.”

Trimble has made it her mission to paint over hate speech with hart that she hopes better reflects the community’s values. She says she hopes using her skill set to do this will encourage others to also use their talents to make a positive impact on the world.