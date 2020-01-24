KHP identifies 2 killed by snowplow in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the two people killed by a snowplow early Friday morning in Manhattan.

Anthony S. Toler, 22, and Jayden J. Rosa, 20, both of Manhattan, were hit by the snowplow around 5 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard. KHP said Toler and Rosa were walking westbound in the right lane.

“The accident is a tremendous tragedy for all those personally involved and our community as a whole,” Marvin Rodriguez, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in the accident.”