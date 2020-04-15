Fort Smith Police Department dispatcher under fire for offensive, inappropriate language

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the weekend, Fort Smith Chief of Police Danny Baker was made aware of a call in which an FSPD Dispatcher allegedly used offensive and inappropriate language in the background of a non-emergency call.

The caller was contacted and chose not to file a formal complaint against the Dispatcher; however, the reported language was troubling and unbecoming of a public servant, according to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Therefore, Chief Baker has ordered an internal investigation on this personnel matter, according to Mitchell.

Mitchell said if the complaint holds merit, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken and made available for public review.