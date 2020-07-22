Fisherman pulls alligator from lake in Branson

BRANSON, MO (KOLR) — On the night of Monday, July 20, 2020, Derek Marlin was guiding a fishing trip for his company, Firehouse Bowfishing, when he discovered something strange floating near the top of the water.

“A fish net that we use to scoop up trout and stuff with, drove right up along side of him and my deckhand, Cassidy reached down and scooped him up.”

When the net came back into the fishing boat, Marlin saw they had captured what he believed was a baby alligator.

“There’s probably no way this thing could’ve lived if we didn’t pull it out of Taneycomo with that water being so cold. It’s most likely someone’s pet that they let go. So, we rescued him from the lake and he’s going to go to a new good home.”

While the origin of the alligator is still unknown, the Missouri Department of Conservation has been contacted and has confirmed it is an alligator.