Arkansas airports receive $50+ million in response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas airports will receive $51.30 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday, April 14.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, the aim is to offer relief to families, workers and businesses.
ARKANSAS’ SHARE
Seventy-six Arkansas airports will receive grant money to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Some of the airports awarded funds:
- Bentonville Municipal Airport (Bentonville) $69,000
- Boone County Airport (Harrison) $69,000
- Carroll County Airport (Berryville) $20,000
- Drake Field Airport (Fayetteville) $69,000
- Fort Smith Regional Airport (Fort Smith) $11.6 million
- Bill & Hillary Clinton National (Little Rock) $25.1 million
- Marion County Regional Airport (Flippin) $20,000
- Memorial Field (Hot Springs) $2.95 million
- Northwest Arkansas National Airport (Bentonville) $8.2 million
- Rogers Executive Airport (Rogers) $157,000
- Russellville Regional Airport (Russellville) $69,000
- Smith Field Airport (Siloam Springs) $30,000
- Springdale Municipal Airport (Springdale) $69,000
- Texarkana Regional-Webb Field (Texarkana) $1.15 million
