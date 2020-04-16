Arkansas airports receive $50+ million in response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas airports will receive $51.30 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday, April 14.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, the aim is to offer relief to families, workers and businesses.

ARKANSAS’ SHARE

Seventy-six Arkansas airports will receive grant money to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Some of the airports awarded funds:

Bentonville Municipal Airport (Bentonville) $69,000

Boone County Airport (Harrison) $69,000

Carroll County Airport (Berryville) $20,000

Drake Field Airport (Fayetteville) $69,000

Fort Smith Regional Airport (Fort Smith) $11.6 million

Bill & Hillary Clinton National (Little Rock) $25.1 million

Marion County Regional Airport (Flippin) $20,000

Memorial Field (Hot Springs) $2.95 million

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (Bentonville) $8.2 million

Rogers Executive Airport (Rogers) $157,000

Russellville Regional Airport (Russellville) $69,000

Smith Field Airport (Siloam Springs) $30,000

Springdale Municipal Airport (Springdale) $69,000

Texarkana Regional-Webb Field (Texarkana) $1.15 million

For a full national list from FAA, click here.