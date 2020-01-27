2 killed in early-morning fire in northern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– Authorities say a woman who used oxygen to help her breath and a man who is believed to be her brother have been killed in a Kansas City house fire.

KMBC-TV reports that the blaze broke out around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Kansas City Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker says that when crews entered the home, they found a man dead.

Crews then found a woman’s body in the room with the bulk of the fire damage. Walker says the victims are believed to be a brother and sister in their 60s.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

