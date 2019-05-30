Regal's $1 movie deal is back for summer
JOPLIN, Mo. - Kids can watch movies for just $1 at Regal Cinemas Northstar 14 in Joplin.
The ticket deal is offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer.
The movies set to be shown is a part of Regal's '2019 Summer Movie Express' series.
Puss in Boots and The Croods will be shown next on June 4th and June 5th at 10 a.m. in Joplin.
Other featured films will be:
- Despicable Me
- Turbo
- The LEGO Batman Movie
- The House with a Clock in its Walls
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
- Paddington 2
- Despicable Me 3
- The Grinch
- The LEGO Movie 2
- How to Train Your Dragin: The Hidden World
- Smallfoot
- Secret Life of Pets
- LEGO Movie
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Sing
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Penguins of Madagascar
- Madagascar
- Shrek 2
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Storks
- Kung Fu Panda
- Shrek
- Boss Baby
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- LEGO Ninjago Movie
- Trolls
- Minions