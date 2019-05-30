Regal's $1 movie deal is back for summer

JOPLIN, Mo. - Kids can watch movies for just $1 at Regal Cinemas Northstar 14 in Joplin.

The ticket deal is offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer.

The movies set to be shown is a part of Regal's '2019 Summer Movie Express' series.

Puss in Boots and The Croods will be shown next on June 4th and June 5th at 10 a.m. in Joplin.

Other featured films will be: