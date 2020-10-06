Regal Northstar theater to temporarily close

JOPLIN, Mo, — You only have a few more days to catch a movie at Regal Northstar in Joplin before it temporarily closes.

Cineworld, the company that owns the facility, is getting ready to shut down all 536 of its U.S. theaters, including the one in Joplin, this Thursday.

The company’s CEO Says there are a combination of factors leading to temporary closing, including the decision by several studios to postpone release dates of major motion pictures as well as never being able to reopen theaters in New York.

No definite reopen date has been given by Cineworld, but the closure will affect 40,000 U.S. employees.