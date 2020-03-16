Regal Movie Theatres Implementing New Policies Over Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Ten. — The movie theatre chain is rolling out new policies for movie goers following the COVID-19 pandemic.
These new guidelines include changes to seating, drink refills, and auditorium capacity. The changes are below:
Educating our staff on prevention
- Emphasizing frequent and proper hand washing
- Cleaning high contact points more frequently
- Providing hand sanitizing soap in all restrooms
Working with local health authorities
We are communicating with our employees who have traveled to the affected areas or have been in contact with someone who may have been exposed. In these cases, we are following the public health recommendation and requesting home isolation for 14 days.
Limiting Seating Capacity in Every Auditorium
We have reduced auditorium capacity by 50% and are complying, where applicable, with state mandates on social gathering limits.
Encouraging Distance Between Groups
We have temporarily lifted our Reserved Seating functionality in most auditoriums, where possible. This will allow guests to choose the distance between themselves and other groups. If at any time you have concerns or questions about seating arrangements, please speak with a theater manager.
New Containers for Refills
When refilling large soft drinks or large popcorns, we are happy to exchange your prior cup or bucket for a new container.