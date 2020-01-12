Regal Eagles event educates children about the Emblem of America

JOPLIN, Mo. — Leading up to the annual Eagle Days in Stella, local kids learned about special birds.

Saturday afternoon, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center hosted their Regal Eagles event.

Children aged three to six were invited to learn about the bird that serves as the Emblem of America.

Kids did crafts and particpated in interactive games.

The goal for them was to learn more about the importance of protecting eagles in the wild, because at one point they were endangered.

Jessie Ballard, Naturalist, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

“Today, they are no longer on the endangered species list. We see them all the time, especially down here in southwest Missouri around the creeks and streams and even some of the rivers. We’ll see mass of eagles, sometimes anywhere from 15, even 20 in one setting. So that’s really a good thing to see our eagles coming that far.”

There will be an opportunity to see see bald eagles in the wild, during the festival of eagles on Saturday, January 25 in Stella.

The event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 774 Ozark Street.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m.