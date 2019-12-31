Refugee’s Will be Able to Resettle in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY-Governor Mike Parson has announced his consent to initial refugee resettlement in Missouri in response to Executive Order 13888 signed by President Donald J. Trump on September 26, 2019.

“Our administration is thankful for President Trump’s leadership on this issue, and we look forward to working with the President and his administration to ensure the responsible resettlement of lawfully admitted and vetted individuals.” Governor Mike Parson

President Trump signed Executive Order 13888 in order to facilitate coordination and consultation between the federal, state, and local governments concerning the resettlement of refugees in the United States.

Individuals who enter this country legally after proper scrutiny have traditionally assimilated into communities, primarily in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, and Columbia. These individuals also enhance this state’s workforce and add value and diversity to their communities with assistance from those agencies authorized by the federal government to resettle refugees.