Refinished veterans memorial unveiled in Carl Junction

After hours of work spread over weeks, a local veterans memorial is unveiled.

Artist Steve Maddox says he spent more than 90 hours refinishing and repainting the names on the veterans memorial in Carl Junction. Maddox says there's still a bit of work to do on the piece, but once finished it will be on display at city hall. He says saving the memorial was important, because of the impact the men from carl junction had on preserving our freedom.

"The 109 World War II veterans came from a little town of 2,000 back in that day, and that's awesome, that's a big percentage of men gone from this little community,” says Steve Maddox.

Maddox says in the future, the Legion will be working to add more veterans names to the memorial from Vietnam through today.