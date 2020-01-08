Redings Mill stolen fire truck found; authorities chasing suspect

JASPER — Around 4:15 P.M. this afternoon Jasper County Sheriffs deputies spotted a truck resembling the one stolen from Redings Mill fire department in northern Jasper county.

Officers chased the suspect driving the black painted truck with the RMFD logo faintly visible underneath the new coat of paint.

Joplin News First

Following the chase the suspect fled on foot after ditching the truck at Baseline Rd. and I-49 but is now in custody.

Sheriffs at the scene noted the stolen equipment was in the bed of the truck.

Previous story

At around 9:00 A.M., firefighters found one of their 1994 Chevrolet Brush truck was stolen along with the items in the vehicle.

Redings Mill Fire Station 5 is located at 4083 Coyote Drive in rural Joplin, it is not a full-time staffed facility.

If you have any information regarding this theft, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 417-451-8300.

A full list of the items stolen are listed below along with similar pictures of some of the items.

Chain Saw – Stihl 2010 MS-290 282302115

MERTZ Skid Unit/Bolt In

Briggs and Stratton Engine with Fire Pump and Tank, Red in Color

Leaf Blower – Stihl 2010 BR-550 273366904

Leaf Blower – Stihl 2006 BR-550 267210046

Chain Saw -Stihl 2002 029

Automated External Defibrillator – ZOLL AED Plus X05E061173

Mobile VHF Radio Kenwood TK7160 70600590

Apple IPAD 2018 7th Gen 32GIG GG7ZK5FUMDG1

36” Haligon Bar

Stihl Chainsaw Chaps

Chain Saw Wedges

Stihl Saw Helmet

Streamlight Orange Flashlight

Indian Backpack Pumps

Life Vest

Throw Ropes

Bolt Cutter

Fence Tool

Shovel

Broom Rakes

Drip Torch

Gas Cans

High Pressure Firefighting Nozzles

Medical Response Bag

Spanner Wrenches

Hydrant Wrench

Flathead Axe

D Handled Pitchfork.

______________________________________________________________________________

REDINGS MILL– The Redings Mill Fire Department released this information:

Please be on the lookout for the vehicle in the photo. Our Fire Station 5 has been broke into, several items missing along with the truck. We are early in the finding of this incident and will update when possible. Contact Chief Coats if you have any details to provide. 417-624-2715 Reddings Mill Fire Department