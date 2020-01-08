Redings Mill stolen fire truck found; authorities chasing suspect

JASPER — Around 4:15 P.M. this afternoon Jasper County Sheriffs deputies spotted a truck resembling the one stolen from Redings Mill fire department in northern Jasper county.
Officers chased the suspect driving the black painted truck with the RMFD logo faintly visible underneath the new coat of paint.
Following the chase the suspect fled on foot after ditching the truck at Baseline Rd. and I-49 but is now in custody.
Sheriffs at the scene noted the stolen equipment was in the bed of the truck.
Previous story
At around 9:00 A.M., firefighters found one of their 1994 Chevrolet Brush truck was stolen along with the items in the vehicle.
Redings Mill Fire Station 5 is located at 4083 Coyote Drive in rural Joplin, it is not a full-time staffed facility.
If you have any information regarding this theft, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 417-451-8300.
A full list of the items stolen are listed below along with similar pictures of some of the items.
- Chain Saw – Stihl 2010 MS-290 282302115
- MERTZ Skid Unit/Bolt In
- Briggs and Stratton Engine with Fire Pump and Tank, Red in Color
- Leaf Blower – Stihl 2010 BR-550 273366904
- Leaf Blower – Stihl 2006 BR-550 267210046
- Chain Saw -Stihl 2002 029
- Automated External Defibrillator – ZOLL AED Plus X05E061173
- Mobile VHF Radio Kenwood TK7160 70600590
- Apple IPAD 2018 7th Gen 32GIG GG7ZK5FUMDG1
- 36” Haligon Bar
- Stihl Chainsaw Chaps
- Chain Saw Wedges
- Stihl Saw Helmet
- Streamlight Orange Flashlight
- Indian Backpack Pumps
- Life Vest
- Throw Ropes
- Bolt Cutter
- Fence Tool
- Shovel
- Broom Rakes
- Drip Torch
- Gas Cans
- High Pressure Firefighting Nozzles
- Medical Response Bag
- Spanner Wrenches
- Hydrant Wrench
- Flathead Axe
- D Handled Pitchfork.
REDINGS MILL– The Redings Mill Fire Department released this information:
Please be on the lookout for the vehicle in the photo. Our Fire Station 5 has been broke into, several items missing along with the truck. We are early in the finding of this incident and will update when possible. Contact Chief Coats if you have any details to provide. 417-624-2715Reddings Mill Fire Department