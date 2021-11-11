Redings Mill Fire Dept. holds certification class for firefighters on proper car seat safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — Car seat safety was put under the microscope today in Joplin

All part of a certification process for firefighters at Redings Mill Fire Protection District One. It was put on by the Children’s Mercy Center for Childhood Safety out of Kansas City. The firefighters learned how to properly assemble, disassemble and put a child in a car seat — so that they can educate parents.

“Parents usually don’t have that education source, and don’t know how to seek it, so we’re just trying to provide that. We’re becoming technicians here and being able to be that kind of source of information to get them through their install and keeping their kids safe,” said Lt. Cade Earp — Redings Mill Fire Protection District One.

According to Children’s Mercy, car seats are installed incorrectly in 70% of the vehicles on the road with car seats.