“Red Ribbon Week” drug prevention campaign underway at Freeman Health System

JOPLIN, Mo. — The nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention campaign has made its way to the four states.

“Red Ribbon Week” is currently underway at Freeman Health System. Since Monday, officials at Freeman Occumed have invited local businesses to join in the campaign to help communities promote a drug-free life.

“We want to encourage, we want businesses involved because part of this is an education of parents and workers as far as the importance of being in a drug free workplace, and trying to educate their children,” said Dr. Dennis Estep, Freeman Occumed Medical Director.

Every year, Freeman Occumed completes more than 11,000 drug tests. Officials say for every one dollar invested in prevention — it saves 7 dollars in drug-addiction treatment.