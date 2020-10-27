Red Ribbon Awareness week

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It is Red Ribbon Awareness this week for Carl Junction Schools.

Kim Avery Smith, Carl Junction School Counselor, said, “They love it and it just helps them think about their future and choices that they want to make.”

Red Ribbon Week is an Alcohol, Drug and Violence Prevention Awareness Campaign. It’s an annual program in October all throughout the United States. Students created a Say No to Drugs design for their classroom doors.

We’ve mainly focus on making safe and healthy choices it’s different for every grade level. In fifth grade they do D.A.R.E. so they talk about decision making. In sixth grade we talk about natural high, what is there natural high, what do they like to do for fun. So it just depends on grade level to grade level.

The goal is to teach students about drugs as well as how to make positive choice. It impacts our school and our community in a positive way, we just have a really supportive community and when you walk into our school, it’s just a positive environment so I think it keeps our school very positive and safe.

Last year, students learned what to say when offered drugs and how they can help someone make the right choices if it ever happened to them.

Hannah Galloway, 6th grade, said, “My personal advice is definitely don’t do it. You don’t have to be rude, you don’t necessarily have to be nice about it but you probably shouldn’t do it. If you are offered then maybe you should tell an adult, then you should definitely should tell an adult after but if you do, do it. Then make sure that next time that it never happens again and make the better choice.”