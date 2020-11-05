Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers needed

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization needs your help with its most important fundraiser of the year.

The Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army of Jasper/Newton County Corps will start in a few weeks. But Lieutenant Marty Norris says volunteers are urgently needed to ring those bells at one of about 25 locations throughout both counties.

He says one the single largest unforeseen expenses they’ve had this year is purchasing styrofoam containers to place meals in because of covid-19.

Lt. Marty Norris, Salvation Army Jasper/Newton County Corps, said, “We can’t have that many people inside the building so everything has to be in to go containers, we took a big hit in our budget with buying all the styrofoam containers and continue to do so and we will be doing it again for Christmas and Thanksgiving Day meals, they’ll all be set in to go containers to set out.”

You can sign up to be a bell ringer in your community in Southwest Missouri, on the dates and times by following the link below.

www.registertoring.com