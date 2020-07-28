Red Cross seeing increase in volunteers in Kansas

KANSAS — The Red Cross is seeing an increase in volunteers in Kansas.

Red Cross volunteers are responding to house fires and helping in people recover from natural disasters like they always have.

But this year their response is different.

They are trying to keep in person contact to a minimum.

Many typical volunteers are older people, and this year some of them are deciding to stay home during the outbreak.

But because some Kansans have had more time on their hands, the Red Cross is actually seeing an increase of volunteers.

The organization helps with disasters both locally and on the national level.

For a house fire, volunteers now meet with the affected people virtually to see what they need with housing and money.

And for bigger disasters like large scale flooding, wildfires, and hurricanes – there will still be reinforcements coming from Kansas.

Sarah Wickham, American Red Cross of Capital Area Kansas, said, “We are still having the abilities to send people out if needed, it is a much more limited procedure at this time. So I would say it’s only about 30% of our typical would be going out. It’s the people that have to mission critical jobs that would be deployed.”

The Red Cross is also pushing to get more people donating blood.

And say they currently offer coronavirus anti-body testing for blood donors.