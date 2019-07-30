Red Cross offers incentive to alleviate blood shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. – As if saving lives isn’t enough, the American Red Cross is giving residents an added incentive to give the gift of life.

The Red Cross has been experiencing an emergency blood shortage for several weeks now. And they are hoping a $5 Amazon gift card will encourage residents to roll up their sleeves for the benefit of others.

“Amazon has partnered with the Red Cross and donated a million dollars and so every blood donor that goes can get this $5 Amazon card, I know that would incentives me.” Jackie Kennedy, American Red Cross

The $5 Amazon card program runs through August 29th.

For more information on area blood drives, go to www.redcross.org.