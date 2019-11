JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — In addition to saving lives, there’s an even better reason for giving the gift of life this holiday season.

Anyone who donates blood to the Red Cross between now and December 18th, will receive a five dollar Amazon gift card via email.

Additionally, those who donate between November 27th through the 30th will receive an exclusive long sleeved t-shirt, while supplies last.

Find the blood drive nearest you at redcrossblood.org