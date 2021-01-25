Red Cross offers additional incentives for blood donors

JOPLIN, Mo. — As if saving a life isn’t a good enough incentive to donate blood and platelets, now there’s even more of a reason to do so.

During the upcoming month of February, donors can receive more than just a thank you when they donate the gift of life. Jackie Kennedy says blood donations typically decrease during the winter months anyway. But with covid-19, she says they are especially slow this year because of covid-19.

Jackie Kennedy, Red Cross Board Member, said, “To ensure we have a stable blood supply, for the month of February, um the Red Cross is doing a promotion along with Amazon and they’ll be issuing five dollar Amazon cards.”

For information about upcoming blood drives follow the link below.

