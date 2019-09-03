Red Cross of Southern Missouri sends disaster workers and resources to Florida

As Hurricane Dorian devastates the East Coast, the American Red Cross is already assembling volunteers for relief efforts.

Earlier on Monday, the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri sent equipment and 32 volunteers to help.

The Red Cross says across the East Coast, there about 26,000 people staying in about sixty different evacuation shelters across the area.

And, they are working to provide hope and comfort anyway they can to those who have been displaced by the storms.

“Especially with the shifting storm, you don’t know necessarily what’s coming, but you’ve got a group of folks who are there to make sure you are safe, make sure you are well taken care of, and to provide comfort and hope to you,” explained Stacy L. Burks with the American Red Cross.

At this time, the Red Cross is in need of more volunteers.

For more information on how you can volunteer for the Red Cross or to donate, click here.