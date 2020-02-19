Recycling versus landfill

JOPLIN, Mo. — While some of us work hard to recycle our trash so it doesn’t end up in the landfill, the truth is there’s still a pretty good chance it will.

How does this happen?

Many of us may not think twice before throwing something in the recycling bin.

But you may want to because one dirty item can cause a whole box of recyclables to be considered garbage.

When it comes to recycling, you may want to be careful of how your disposing of your items.

Brianna Dasa, Recycler, said, “I’ve always heard that they’re not able to take it if you don’t clean it. I don’t know if that’s true or if that’s a rumor but I do, I wash them out and leave them out to air dry and then I put them in my recycling.”

And it turns out, that’s true.

The Joplin Recycling Center says your recyclables can end up in the landfill if they come in contaminated.

Lynn Onstot, Public Information Officer, City of Joplin, said, “Yes, you do have to be careful, pizza boxes probably not a good idea because they are, they have that grease and therefore it contaminated the load or contaminates that box.”

And that just adds to an already growing issue.

Styrofoam and certain plastics are no longer recyclable.

And with China changing its policies on what materials they’ll process from the U.S., chances are more commodities will end up in the landfill.

“It’s a big deal to me,” said Dasa.

For some customers at the center, recycling has always been a lifestyle.

“My whole life my family was big into recycling.”

And while the recycling industry is being faced with challenges, the goal is to continue to give the community a greener option to dispose their trash.

“Well we always encourage our residents to recycle. Obviously the world only has so much space and if we’re putting everything into the landfill, we’re going to run out of space,” said Onstot.

The Recycling Center recommends to always try and clean your commodities before dropping them off.

And of course check with them to make sure what you are throwing in their bins is even recyclable.