NEOSHO, Mo. — A local animal center is collecting donations for rescue pets.

Faithful friends animal advocates is asking for a bag of empty and clean aluminum cans.

The containers are collected in a trailer in front of the organization’s thrift store on W. Harmony St. in Neosho.

Every 3 to 4 weeks, volunteers from the center will pick up the cans and drive to Joplin and exchange them for money.

All proceeds will go towards the animal’s food and medicine as well as maintaining the facility.