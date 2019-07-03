Recovery update six weeks after tornado hits Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Today marks six weeks since an EF-3 tornado ripped through Carl Junction neighborhoods and work continues to repair the damage.

There were 21 homes sustaining enough damage to consider demolition. Of those, just a handful have been torn down. The city has spent $200,000 on recovery efforts so far, including debris removal and fixing a sewer line broken by the storm. And that has caused some damage to the list of projects in the budget.

“We won’t be able to spend money on resurfacing asphalt. You know we had to use that street budget just to be able to get the debris out of the way.” Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator

The tornado struck Carl Junction and the surrounding area around 8 pm on Wednesday, May 22nd. It was on the ground for about nine miles, starting at the Kansas/Missouri state line Southwest of Carl Junction. There’s still a long list of city projects to tackle, including cleaning up park damage and clearing trees off the Thom Station Trail.