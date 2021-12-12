Recovery efforts underway after deadly tornado outbreak

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Search and rescue efforts are underway in several states after a deadly outbreak of tornadoes Friday night.

The Governor of Kentucky says at least 50 people were killed.

Eight people are confirmed dead at a Kentucky candle factory that was destroyed and eight others are still missing.

Kentucky is now in an immediate federal state of emergency.

300 National Guard members are activated and searching through rubble for survivors.

Illinois authorities are using the word “catastrophic” to describe the destruction at the Amazon Warehouse in Edwardsville.

Six amazon employees died when the facility collapsed after an EF3 tornado tore through the distribution center.

Authorities have given up hope of finding more survivors in the rubble and have shifted to recovery efforts.

Amazon made a $1 million donation to the “Edwardsville Community Foundation” to help the area get back on its feet.

Sunday morning Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited St. Charles to get a first hand look at the destruction.

Friday night’s deadly tornado tore through a three mile stretch leveling homes and flipping vehicles.

This morning President Biden spoke to the Governor’s of the five states that were impacted by Friday’s deadly tornadoes vowing to help in any way.