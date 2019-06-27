Recovery Center Moves Forward After Focus Group

JOPLIN, Mo. —

The founders of what is to become Joplin’s own recovery center, are pleased with the results of a recent focus group conducted about local recovery.

The Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC) held a meeting on June 13, 2019, polling community representatives of law enforcement, government, the judicial system, medicine, religion and employers. The goal for this outreach center is to foster programs that alleviate the stigma and obstacles of an individual and their families recovering from the effects of substance use disorders, mental health disorders, and those struggling with other barriers.

A spokesperson for the ROCC, Terry Donaldson says, “We received needed input from attendees in these areas. In accessing the needs of our community, feedback from those on the frontline battling the symptoms of this epidemic is vital in formulating a comprehensive response. What we gleaned from the focus group is that the need is great, the community at large is behind us, and work towards opening the ROCC needs to ramp up.”

ROCC members say they are diligently putting the final touches on an initial opening.

“Many of the recovery community in Joplin have committed to bringing together multiple facets of services, including peer to peer support, family support, referrals of various types and some meetings under one roof. There are a lot of sources of this type operating independently and doing good works. Imagine having them together for a common goal, healing of those individuals in need. Now imagine the healing that ignites in their homes, their relationships, their community, our community,” says Terry Donaldson.