Records show man who shot Overland Park officer had history of threatening behavior

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Court records indicate a Kansas man who died in a gunfight with a police officer had become increasingly threatening while awaiting trial on burglary and assault charges.

Phillip Michael Carney, of Overland Park, died in a gun battle Sunday in the confrontation with Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher, who also died.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Carney was a suspect in several burglaries in Lawrence. Douglas County prosecutors filed a motion Friday to revoke his bond from previous cases.

A family member also wrote to a judge in February, saying she feared Carney was a threat to her family.

Officer Mosher saw a hit-and-run crash near 143rd and Antioch. He followed the vehicle, driven by Carney, until the he stopped and Mosher approached the vehicle.

That’s when gunshots were exchanged and both men were shot.

Police haven’t said what prompted the gunfight after Mosher stopped Carney.