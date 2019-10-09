Record rains in NW Arkansas prompt Missouri water rescue team to wade in

Newton County Rescue and Recovery give back again this weekend at the Newton County Christmas for Kids Chili Cook-Off

Newton Co, Mo. — Newton County Rescue & Recovery spent Sunday in Northwest Arkansas, on standby, at the Gravette Fire Department assisting in water rescues. Over 9 inches of rain had fallen by Sunday morning and waters were rising.

According to our sister station KNWA in Northwest Arkansas, flooding all across the region caused more than 20 swift water rescues in Washington and Benton Counties.

Richard Crouch of Newton County Rescue & Recovery tells Joplin News First, “We left Joplin at roughly 9:15 AM. We staged at Gravette Fire Department for the day.”

It was a lot of rain in short amount of time, some fire departments don’t have the necessary skills and training, let alone equipment.

Crouch goes on to say. “With all the flooding they wanted us [assist] due to the equipment that our department has.”

It’s not the first time NCR&R have found themselves across the Arkansas border. They assisted in recovery efforts this spring on more than two occasions at Beaver Lake in Washington County.

NCR&R is a non-profit team. Supported by donations and fundraisers. Newton County Commissioners support them in a generous way however, insurance costs, fuel, general expenses and upgrading equipment additional help is needed.

However this team gives back their own time to others, like in NW Ark. And this weekend at home in Missouri.

Christmas for Kids Chili Cook-Off is Sat

The Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser for Newton County Christmas for Kids. Last year they were able to help over 200 families in Newton County as well as 200 Head Start children.

Every fire department in Newton County, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Rescue & Recovery are involved in the program.

Saturday the Chili Cook-Off & Silent Auction begins at 10:00 AM. Click here for all the details.