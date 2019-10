OKLAHOMA — A record number of tornadoes have affected the Sooner State in 2019.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa’s damage survey teams now confirm 5 tornadoes in eastern Oklahoma from October 20th to October 21st.

That brings the total number of tornadoes in Oklahoma for the year to 146.

The previous record was set back in 1999, with 145 tornadoes in the state.