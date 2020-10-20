Record number of Kansans voting early

KANSAS — A record number of Kansans are voting in advance for the upcoming election.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, right now Democrats in the state are leading in numbers of returned ballots.

More than 77,000 Kansans, and counting, have successfully voted this year.

That’s at least 25,000 more votes than any previous year at this time. So far, more than 480,000 ballots have been mailed out.

Democrats are leading in numbers of returned ballots with more than 25,000 returned, while Republicans take the lead for in-person voters with more than 17,000.

If you haven’t received your mail-in ballot by Thursday of this week, officials say you can contact your local office to follow-up.

A reminder — the last day to apply for an advanced ballot is October 27th.