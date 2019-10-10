Reckless driving nets narcotics bust for Joplin Police

On October 9th, 2019 at 10:19 P.M. a Joplin Police Officer conducted a traffic stop at 4013 S. Hwy 43 on a pickup truck after observing several traffic violations.

The officer contacted the driver and through his investigation learned the driver had warrants for his arrest, including a burglary arrest warrant from the state of California and a local arrest warrant for traffic violation.

The driver identified as Nicholas A. King, 35 years old of Joplin was taken into custody for the arrest warrants. A narcotics detection K9 was called to the scene due to narcotic paraphernalia being observed in plain view of the vehicle.

The narcotics K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics and a search was conducted. Located in the vehicle was approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine. King was transported to Joplin city jail.

King has been charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. King is also being held on his arrest warrants.