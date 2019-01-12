Recent reports show increased revenue in Oklahoma in 2018

Recent reports from Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel show state revenue increased in 2018.

The collections show a 13 percent increase from 2017 and that amounts to about $1.5 Billion dollars. The huge increase is attributed to taxes on oil, gas and motor vehicles.

Another source of improved revenue is the tax raise brought on by teacher pay raises and the additional money for the educational system the improved economy is also attributed to the increased revenue in Oklahoma.