Recent report breaks down Joplin business trends

“We’re going to go eat and do some shopping,” said Joplin shopper Dallas Bugg.

Bugg will be hitting a few shops in Joplin–something stores like to see as business often trends down after back to school and Labor Day.

“After that, it kind of pitters off until closer to Christmas time,” explained Sarah Ogle with B&B Discount.

But, there are still plenty of shoppers spending money in town, and especially at discount stores.

“It definitely is a top shopping spot in Joplin,” said Joplin Finance Director Leslie Haase.

Discount stores account for nearly 20% of retail shopping in Joplin according to a sales tax breakdown by the City of Joplin.

“That’s where people shop,” Haase continued..

But, the third quarter list shows how people are spending their money in 15 different categories.

The breakdown shows construction, utilities and eating out fall in the top five.

In fact, eating out more than doubles the numbers from grocery shopping.

“A restaurant, you’re going for a particular meal–at a grocery store you can get many different things,” Haase added.

City workers keep tabs on the trends–and what they may mean when it comes to shopping online versus at a brick and mortar store.

“And by breaking that into categories, that helps us,” said Haase. “Obviously, online sales probably aren’t going to impact restaurants as much, it’s not going to impact convenience store sales.”

Another category that’s doing well in 2019? Convenience stores have seen a ten percent increase in the third quarter of the year.