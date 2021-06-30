Recent rainfall has affected Southwest Missouri, but Seneca was affected more than other local towns

SENECA, MO – While rain hit most of the four states this week, one Southwest Missouri town saw the effects more than others.

Earlier this week, Seneca received nearly a foot of rain.

During that time, Main Street was closed, water made its way to businesses, and all traffic was put to a stop.

With more rain in the forecast, Fire Chief Darren King says one of the challenges is, you never know what you’re going to get.

“No flood is the same, no two floods are the same here. It effects differently every time. We try and get ahead of it. We try and let people know, warn them before hand, then just be ready in case they don’t leave, we can get them out.” Says King.

King adds with the power and speed of the flood, they’re fortunate they haven’t lost anyone.