Recent local COVID numbers in Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, MO – Jasper County sees two more Coronavirus deaths, as county health experts remind residents that certain risks are still out there.

These recent deaths bring the Jasper County total to 158. But that marks more than a month since the county reported a COVID-19 death.

It’s all something Jeana Bailey takes very seriously.

“We wear them usually unless we’re going out to recess or eating.” Says Bailey.

Jeana Bailey says it’s important to wear a mask.

And the 9 year old is an even bigger fan of getting vaccinated. “So you don’t get the virus.” Says Bailey.

Jasper County is seeing fewer and fewer positive cases of covid-19, but it hasn’t been eliminated.

“We are still seeing cases we see up to 10 to 15 cases a day oftentimes. Right now we only have 25 cases that are currently on isolation so that’s, that’s a pretty good number.” Says Tony Mohr, Jasper Co. Health Dir.

And much lower than last summer, according to the Jasper County Health Director.

“Where we were seeing over 100 cases a day, there were some days that we got up to 140 some cases per day. And so, yeah, that just seeing eight or 10 cases a day feels pretty good at this point.” Says Mohr.

But Tony Mohr is hoping more and more patients will opt for vaccination.

“We’re probably hovering somewhere in the 30% range, where there are areas of the country where it’s closer to 70%.” Says Mohr.

Statewide, Missouri has more than 2,500,000 residents in the vaccination process. Among patients 18 and older, that’s 52 percent.

Tony Mohr emphasizes it’s important for adults, and kids as young as 12. “That should help with some of the middle and high school age children and, and, hopefully, keep them in school it’s instead of going through quarantine and isolation periods and things like that.”

Several school districts are relaxing pandemic protocols for summer school.

They’re looking at it as a possible test run for what they’ll require next fall.