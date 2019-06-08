Recent flooding impact on gardens and how to check plants

All of the recent flooding in the four states may have left you wondering if your garden is okay.

Robert Balek with the University of Missouri Extension says that it all depends. He says if your garden has been affected by flood waters, to not eat anything that has touched flood water. If that’s the case, he says you can either replant or just remove the infected food from the plant and let it start over. Balek adds that it’s not too late to plant a new garden either.

“When you put a shovel into the ground, the soil won’t stick to the shovel. So, what we need to do once we can work the ground is to be sure that we have enough fertilizer and organic matter in there. So, you may even want to try a soil test before you start gardening again,” says Robert Balek, MU Extension.

Balek says cucumbers, peppers, melons, water melons, pumpkins, tomatoes, egg plant, and okra are good things to start planting again.

