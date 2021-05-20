Recent donation gives Baxter Springs project another boost

BAXTER SPRINGS (KSNF) – A project in Baxter Springs is being revitalized thanks to a citywide tradition.

The Baxter Springs Historical Society has begun the next phase of its Route 66 Park project.

The three-year old project has received a $2,000 donation from the recent “Cowtown Days Smoke Off.”

It’s prompted organizers to restart fundraising, which is something that stalled due to the pandemic.

Officials are now adjusting their plans to compensate for increased costs of labor and building supplies.

“We’re probably going to have to break up the park project down into phases to get it built the way we want it built to absorb some of these extra costs and hopefully get some more fundraising,” says Mary Billington, Baxter Springs Historical Museum Director.

The goal for the project is $200,000. So far, they have $140,000 raised.

The historical society hopes to begin the next phase of construction later this year. It includes parking and dirt work.