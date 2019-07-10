Flowers Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntarily recall for hamburger buns, hot dog buns, and other bakery products. The recall is due to potentially small pieces of hard plastic in the products, which may cause a choking hazard.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and include distribution in Kansas and Missouri. Retailers that may carry the recalled products include Walmart, Aldi, and Sam’s.

No related injuries or illnesses have been reported at this time. Click here for the full list of the products involved in the recall.

Consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Flowers Foods, Inc. via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.