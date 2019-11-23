Recall after E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce

U.S. (KOLR) — After an E. coli outbreak that has spread to 16 states, the CDC wants you to check your romaine lettuce.

More than 40 cases of E. coli have been tied to lettuce grown in the Salinas region of California.

While stores are removing the tainted lettuce, a lot of it has already been sold.

Health officials are asking you to see if the packaging has the word Salinas on the label in any form.

28 people have been hospitalized and five have kidney failure.

E. coli infections can take up to 10 days to develop.

Some infections are mild but others are severe or even life-threatening.

Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms last more than three days.