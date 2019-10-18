RECALL: 118,000 pounds of meat and poultry egg roll products shipped to Missouri

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 – (PRESS RELEASE) — T & R Enterprise USA Inc., a St. Louis, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 118,000 pounds of meat and poultry egg roll products that were produced and packed under insanitary conditions, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The meat and poultry egg roll items were produced on various dates from Aug. 1, 2019 to Sept. 26, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

2-oz. cases containing 80 pieces of “SILVER LABEL PORK & VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “Dai Kin PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “TITA’S PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “TITA’S CHICKEN & TEXTURE VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and Missouri.

The problem was discovered while FSIS was conducting routine food inspection activities.