“Reawakening” project looks to restore historic Coffeyville buildings

A Southeast Kansas city is giving its downtown and neighborhoods a face lift.

A group of 300 volunteers are calling this project, “Coffeyville’s Reawakening”. The committee is looking to restore the historic Midland theater, downtown buildings, and the 9th and 10th Street neighborhoods.

The theater closed 15 years ago, so the group is renovating it to be a self-sustaining business. They also plan to restore historic buildings to their original design.

The group hopes to restore pride in this town, as well as attract people to move there.

