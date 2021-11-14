Realty company hosts its third annual Chili Cookoff

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City based realty company is helping families in need this Thanksgiving.

Sunday night Genuine Realty Inc. hosted its third annual chili cookoff.

People could sample five chilis, three soups and cinnamon rolls and all the money raised will go towards the realty company’s Thanksgiving meal boxes.

They are hoping to put together 50 or more Thanksgiving meal boxes and are working with local schools and churches to find families in need.

“I want to thank everybody whose contributed to this. And I just love helping people and I want to do whatever I can. So if anybody in the community needs any fundraiser any help let us know we love to help. We are looking for kids to adopt for Christmas so let us know what you need,” said Julie Campbell, Genuine Realty Inc.

This week the company will purchase all the fixings for the Thanksgiving boxes.

If you would like to donate to the Thanksgiving meals or want more information on their Christmas event click here.